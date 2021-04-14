1) The Maldives: The Maldives has banned all flights from India starting April 27.
3) Italy:Italy too has barred entry of foreign travellers who have been in India in the past 14 days.
4) Iran: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said, “The Indian coronavirus is a new threat we face. The Indian virus is more dangerous than the English and Brazilian variants.”
6) France:France has banned flights from the country including, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and South Africa.
8) Canada: Canadian government has suspended all flights from India for 30 days.
9) UAE: The United Arab Emirates has banned all flights coming from except for cargos for the next 10 days.
10) New Zealand: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has banned the entry of travellers from India till April 28.
11) The USA: The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an advisory urging Americans not to travel to India at all. India is among ‘level 4’ countries, or among those that now have high levels of COVID-19 cases.
12) The UK: The United Kingdom has also added India to its red list of countries and has suspended all the flights coming from India.
13) Singapore: Singapore has announced mandatory 14 days quarantine at a dedicated facility, as well as an additional seven days Stay-at-Home notice for those arriving from India.
14) Hong Kong: The Hong Kong Government has also banned all passenger flights from India starting April 20, for 14 days.
