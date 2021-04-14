With the number of virus cases rising significantly everyday, countries have imposed strict restrictions. As of now, these are the countries that have restricted entry for travellers from the country.

1) The Maldives: The Maldives has banned all flights from India starting April 27.

2) Kuwait: Kuwait’s India ban too came into effect on April 24.

3) Italy:Italy too has barred entry of foreign travellers who have been in India in the past 14 days.

4) Iran: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said, “The Indian coronavirus is a new threat we face. The Indian virus is more dangerous than the English and Brazilian variants.”

5) Indonesia: The government has decided not to issue any more visas to people who travelled to India in the past 14 days. 6) France:France has banned flights from the country including, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and South Africa.