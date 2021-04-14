Breaking NewsHealthTravel

14 countries put India on red list due to rising COVID-19 cases

By
0
India
Views: Visits 12
Given the sudden spike in Coronavirus cases in India, a lot of countries around the world have banned flights coming from India. The travel rules and regulations have changed and become more stringent for the Indian travellers everywhere.
With the number of virus cases rising significantly everyday, countries have imposed strict restrictions. As of now, these are the countries that have restricted entry for travellers from the country. 

1) The Maldives: The Maldives has banned all flights from India starting April 27. 

2) Kuwait: Kuwait’s India ban too came into effect on April 24.

3) Italy:Italy too has barred entry of foreign travellers who have been in India in the past 14 days.

4) Iran: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said, “The Indian coronavirus is a new threat we face. The Indian virus is more dangerous than the English and Brazilian variants.”

5) Indonesia: The government has decided not to issue any more visas to people who travelled to India in the past 14 days.

6) France:France has banned flights from the country including, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and South Africa.

7) Germany: The country is only allowing German nationals and people with a German resident permit travelling from India to enter Germany. Rest everything is banned.

8) Canada: Canadian government has suspended all flights from India for 30 days.

9) UAE: The United Arab Emirates has banned all flights coming from except for cargos for the next 10 days.

10) New Zealand: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has banned the entry of travellers from India till April 28.

11) The USA: The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an advisory urging Americans not to travel to India at all. India is among ‘level 4’ countries, or among those that now have high levels of COVID-19 cases.

12) The UK: The United Kingdom has also added India to its red list of countries and has suspended all the flights coming from India.

13) Singapore: Singapore has announced mandatory 14 days quarantine at a dedicated facility, as well as an additional seven days Stay-at-Home notice for those arriving from India.

14) Hong Kong: The Hong Kong Government has also banned all passenger flights from India starting April 20, for 14 days.

Ex-Real Madrid star Metzelder faces trial on child porn charges

Previous article

Tokyo Olympics could be held without fans – Games chief

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News