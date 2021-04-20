In a bid to boost stabilization efforts in the country, the Africa Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has announced the arrival of a contingent of 144 policemen and women from Nigeria.

It was gathered that the men and women of the police force who departed Nigeria for Somalia over the weekend, are also expected to train men of the Somalia Police Force.

According to the AMISOM Police operations coordinator, Daniel Ali Gwambal, 30 of the police officers will serve under the AMISOM for one year.

Gwambai said they will be deployed to Beletweyne in HirShabelle State while the rest will serve in various roles in the capital, Mogadishu.

“They are here in order to fulfil the mandate of AMISOM with regards to operational support to the Somalis and at the same time to mentor the Somali Police Force (SPF)

“There are certain specific duties that are also incumbent on them to perform while they are here such as regular patrols at checkpoints, guard static duties and other duties that involve general policing,” Gwambal said in a statement released on Monday.

He added that the officers will work on providing VIP escort and protection services, training, and assisting the Somali Police Force SPF in public order management.

Gwambai said the police officers will also conduct joint patrols with their Somali counterparts and secure key government installations and high-level events.

See the photos below

Like this: Like Loading...