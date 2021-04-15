ODD / ODD NEWS

15-cm long lotion bottle found in man’s rectum in Guangzhou

Photo: Screenshot of an online video

A doctor who recently treated a man in a hospital in Guangzhou discovered that the patient had stuffed a 15-centimeter long lotion bottle into his body because he “wanted to get more excitement.”

The man was reportedly transferred to the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, claiming that there was an object in his rectum that could not be taken out, according to a blog posted by Kankan News on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo on Saturday.

In a CT image of the man’s body, “a foreign object was found in the upper middle part of the rectum and the lower part of the sigmoid colon,” said Sun Feng, the doctor of the anorectal department of the hospital.

After a 35-minute operation, the doctor successfully removed the foreign object from his body, and said that he was able to save the man as he had sought medical help in time.

Sun said that there has been an increasing number of similar cases involving light bulbs, flashlights, pens and even eels in recent years. He said that patients should not feel ashamed to ask for help from doctors, adding that the optimal treatment time is within 48 hours.

Like this: Like Loading...