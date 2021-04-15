Fear gripped some residents on the outskirts of Calabar on Tuesday morning as beheaded bodies numbering about fifteen were found dumped at the Five Miles area of the state.

The dead bodies comprising both males and females were dumped in a steep valley along the double carriageway which is currently under construction by Governor Ben Ayade administration.

While the identity of the bodies and those who might have dumped them there still remains a mystery, the gory sight was discovered by some farmers who had gone to their farms situated in the area.

A crowd gathered at about 11.00 am to observe the gory sight while a horde of flies fluttered around the decapitated bodies.

“Some persons may have brought these corpses and dumped here in a vehicle last night,” Alex, a commercial driver who parked to have a glimpse of the beheaded bodies told Vanguard.

He said the people may have been killed in Calabar and taken to the lonely area

“I wonder why police and security agents who mount roadblocks along this road could not intercept them because the odour that can emanate from such bodies can be very strong,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State Police Command is yet to react to the development.

