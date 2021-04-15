At least 15 persons have been confirmed dead after a communal clash rocked some communities in Gombe state on Monday.

According to reports, gunmen invaded Nyuwar and Hemen (Jessu) communities in the Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State, a development that saw many houses burnt and properties destroyed.

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, who embarked on an on-the-spot assessment, alongside the state Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaita, appealed against a reprisal.

Governor Yahaya assured members of the public that the perpetrators, suspected to be from Adamawa State, would be punished.

Yahaya said, “You can see the level of damage; here in Hemen seven people have died, and in Nyuwar, eight people died, totalling 15 people.

“We are going to follow it up to ensure it doesn’t happen again, we will ensure those that committed this crime are brought to justice.

“It was yesterday (Monday) night that they crossed from the other side. The curfew we imposed will remain until normalcy returns.”

The governor said he had commenced talks with relevant persons in Adamawa State towards finding a lasting solution to the perennial crisis.

Also speaking, a resident of Nyuwar, who identified himself as Mr Dibi Tsaga, said the crisis could be traced to a farmland tussle that happened in Adamawa State between Lunguda and Waja ethnic groups in 2017.

Tsaga noted that the invasion of Nyuwar community inhabited by Lunguda ethnic group by about 300 gunmen suspected to be Waja people on Monday took them by surprise.

The state government had declared 24 hours curfew on three communities in the Balanga LGA, including Nyuwar, Jessu and Tolde over the attack that occurred on Monday.

“Gombe State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Nyuwar, Jessu and Yolde communities in Balanga Local Government Area of the state with immediate effect,” the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Njodi, said in a statement.

