ODD / ODD NEWS

150 million year old Danxia landscape discovered in NW China’s Gansu Province

A 150 million year old Danxia landscape is discovered in Lanzhou, Northwest China’s Gansu Province Photo: Screenshot of an online video

A 150 million year old Danxia landscape, characterized by its reddish sandstone features, has been discovered in Lanzhou, Northwest China’s Gansu Province. Its breathtaking beauty attracted a great deal of public attention due to its resemblance to a world-renowned Chinese painting from the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368).

The landform covers more than 600 square kilometers, of which 400 square kilometers are scenic spots. It is the Danxia landform closest to provincial capital Lanzhou, which is only 13 kilometres away, greatly boosting its popularity among tourists.

Part of the newly found landform has been named Nine-color Painting, due to its diversity in color and shape as well as its resemblance to the famous Chinese painting Dwelling in Fuchun Mountains by Huang Gongwang.

Huang’s masterpiece, consisting of two pieces, is renowned for its subtlety in color and layout. Now the great artwork has found its nature brother in Gansu province.

The earth of the landform blends over 30 minerals, offering travelers a colorful Chinese lute-like tourist spot.

“It is beautiful,” a local resident told media with pride, “We welcome all others to share with us this amazing beauty.”

Like this: Like Loading...