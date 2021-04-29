134 arms, ammunitions recovered By Evelyn Usman One hundred and fifty-three robbery suspects and cultists that have been terrorizing Lagos State have been arrested, with the recovery of 134 arms and ammunition.

This disclosure was made by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while parading the suspects at the command headquarters, Ikeja, today.

A breakdown of the arrest revealed that 93 were arrested for armed robbery, 42 for traffic robbery, and 18 for cultism, in different parts of the state between March and April ,2021.

In the period under review, he said that 54 armed robbery cases were foiled while 39 murder cases were recorded.

He further stated that four suspects were arrested for murder, one for child abuse, and five other for defilement, adding that 37 arms and 97 ammunition were recovered at the end of encounters between policemen and robbers.

He however noted that the command had been able to curb the activities of cultists. He said, “The state has been generally calm as the Command has improved on the security network of Lagos State.

Most of the hoodlums, cultists, and miscreants who terrorise the state have been arrested and prosecuted while many of their leftovers are being kept at bay. This was made possible because of the Lagos State new law on Anti-Cultism which prescribes 25 years imprisonment for cultists as well as punishment for whoever serves as accessory before and after the fact to any cult member.

“The law also prescribes 15 years imprisonment for anybody whose property be it house (landlord), event centre, recreational centre, bar or vehicle is used to aid or facilitate any cult-related activities and two years imprisonment for parents of any cult member.”

“In line with the proactive policies in addressing the security issues in the state, we rejigged security architecture and strategies during the last marathon meeting with the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders, where they have been mandated to ensure that no traffic robbery or security infractions occur in their area of responsibility.

“Similarly, special teams have been established to basically and frontally tackle incidences of traffic robbery in the state. Synergy has also been established with other security agencies to strengthen security in Lagos State. All these are the offshoots of the maiden conference held by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, with all senior officers in Abuja on April 15, 2021”.

