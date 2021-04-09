At least 165 people have been killed by flash floods and landslides following a tropical cyclone in Indonesia and East Timor, according to officials.

“Two died in Bima district, West Nusa Tenggara province, and 163 others in East Nusa Tenggara province,” said The National Disaster Management Agency head, Doni Monardo.

In addition, 45 people are still missing and another 20,929 are displaced.

The Indonesian police and the army have deployed 7,572 personnel to search for the missing people.

Meanwhile, 115 public facilities were damaged, a number of bridges were broken, and agricultural irrigation and rice fields were submerged.

Likewise, 8,322 houses in East Nusa Tenggara and 5,333 others in West Nusa Tenggara were damaged. The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said such extreme weather as heavy rains, strong winds, and high sea waves of up to six meters occurred after the tropical cyclone Seroja was swirled in the Savu Sea, south of East Nusa Tenggara Province with a peak on April 5, 2021. Currently, Seroja moves away from Indonesia’s territory, but the impact would still be felt in a number of provinces in the south of the country for the next few days. President Joko Widodo offered his condolences and urged residents to follow the direction from field officers during extreme weather. “I have ordered for disaster relief efforts to be conducted quickly and well,” he said in a speech that was streamed online. It is feared that the cyclone could intensify over the next 24 hours, although it is now moving away from Indonesia, bringing with it additional rainfall.

