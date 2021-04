A Nigerian man, Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, on Saturday died after jumping into the Thames to save a woman who had fallen from London Bridge. Folajimi’s family said the deceased had a “very good heart” and accused search teams of giving up too quickly. Folajimi, known as Jimi, was on his way home from work when he […]

The post 20-year-old “hero” Nigerian dies while trying to save drowning woman in UK appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...