A 200-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State has allegedly committed suicide by ingesting the popular insecticide called Sniper.

It gathered that the student, until his death, was studying Accounting in the university.

According to reports, he had reportedly told his friends on Friday that he would commit suicide and had taken a portion of the pesticide on Tuesday.

He was confirmed dead after he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

“He was rushed this morning to the health centre but the ambulance brought him in dead. My friend who is sick went to the health centre this morning and witnessed the incident. He told me about it. He told me the nurses confirmed he drank Sniper,” the source reported.

A Twitter user @theefeyisayo, who confirmed it, said the deceased had always been discouraged by his mother, who always told him he would not be successful in life.

He alleged that whenever Emmanuel threatened to commit suicide, his mother ignored the threat.

His tweet read, “One guy took Sniper in OAU today. I was with the boy on Friday night. Apparently, the mum always tells him he can’t amount to anything and whenever he threatens suicide, she always like, ‘leave him, that’s how he does’. Mama don come meet dead body in school today.”

Like this: Like Loading...