The Yaba College of Technology has distanced itself from rumours in some quarters that it had released cut off marks for placement of candidates into the institution for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Mr Joe Ejiofor, the Deputy Registrar of the college, told the Newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday that the information was untrue and misleading.

“We advise candidates that wrote our Post UTME for placements into our institution to disregard the fictional cutoff marks flying all over social media and wait for authentic college cutoff marks,” he said.

According to him, the Admissions Committee of the institution will meet soon to determine the cut off marks for the various programmes.

Ejiofor ,who described the Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held virtually in March as a huge success, urged the public to disregard any information that did not emanate from the college concerning the cut off marks.

He said that the seamless nature of the Post UTME held ensured the quick release of results of candidates.

“The result came out within 48 hours and were forwarded to candidates through the respective emails used for registration.

“The college examination committee will meet before the week runs out or at most, early next week, to determine cut off marks for the courses and likewise make it available,” he said.

According to him, candidates’ score aggregate has also been graded and forwarded to them, while some of them were disqualified for various examination offenses contrary to the college instructions.

The deputy registrar, who is also the Public Relations Officer of the college, told NAN that those who did not upload their O’ level subjects to the college portal during the Post UTME registration and those also caught on camera cheating, were all disqualified.

“Yaba Tech has zero tolerance for indiscipline.

“Some candidates not complying to due process as instructed by the examination committee, likewise some who were caught on camera during the examination were flagged.

“Others fall into the category of incomplete necessary subject requirements for the programme and courses they applied for during their registration process; so, the committee has taken decision based on the findings.

“The affected candidates that violated the examination guidelines as it were, have been disqualified and have also been informed, as the reason for their disqualification was clearly stated,”

He added that the management of the college was responsive and determined to keep to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) directive, which stated that all heads of tertiary institution should conclude admission for 2020/2021 session latest by April/May 2021.

