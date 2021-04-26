By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, weekend, reiterated that the All Progressives Congress, APC would sack the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from some States in the South-South region in 2023.

Omo-Agege who stated this at Illah in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, shortly after inspecting the rehabilitation work on Asaba-Ugbolu-Illah road which he said would be completed within a week, said Delta State is like a low hanging fruit for APC to pluck.

Noting that the dividends of democracy provided by the APC-controlled Federal Government to Deltans would attract votes from the people in 2023, he said APC would take Delta and most states in the South-South.

Saying; “we have hearkened to the cries of the electorate, what they are asking of us, we are doing for them”, he said; “it is not just about human capital development but doing things that will be impactful and we are doing that. If you go to my zone right now, I have done a lot.

“I am now in synergy with my colleague here (Delta North). He is doing the same very well and very soon, we are going to mobilize the south and by the time we do that, the stage is set.

“The bulk of what has been done in this state is being done by the Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC. The bulk of his projects here are all roads. We are privilege to have him heading that Committee. If he leaves that committee tomorrow, we are in trouble that is why we won’t allow him to leave. We are very happy, he is doing very well.

“If you go to almost every community in this zone, you will see that he is accurate with the road construction everywhere and he is also helping in Delta central and he and I are thinking how we are going to move it to Delta south.”

Omo-Agege who represents Delta Central in the Senate, also attended a reception in his honour by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Alex Onwuadiamu.

At the reception ceremony, he said APC leaders in the state were united, adding that; “you just wait and see as we head towards 2023 election, most of the Egyptians you see in the zone, you will not see them anymore, you just watch.”

While enjoining Nigerians to give the new security chiefs some time to come up with measures to address the challenges of insecurity in the country, he said; “the insecurity challenge in the country is a very big one but you should also note that this is not the one that is limited to Nigeria right now, it is everywhere but every day in the floor of the Senate, we put our heads together to probe into motions and how we can address these issues”.

Omo-Agege said: “We pleaded with Mr. President that we needed a change in the leadership of the security agencies. They were there for so many years and these things continued and we thought we needed a breath of fresh air by the enthronement of new leadership, he obliged us and now we have new leadership.

“I think we should just give them some time to come up with the ways to implement their own ideas”.

