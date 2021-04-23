By Arogbonlo Israel

The General Overseer of Light of the World International Church, Prophet Joshua Arogun who predicted the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election has again predicted that Buhari’s successor is a former governor from the South who was recently released from prison, and from all indications, he’s referring to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

During the church service held in Lagos on Sunday, Prophet Arogun, said it is his primary duty to tell people anything God reveals to him.

2023: Buhari’s successor ‘ll be ex-Gov; recently released from prison — Prophet reveals

His words;

“I am a prophet of God and by the grace of God, anything the Lord tells us comes to pass because we hear from Him; we don’t hear from men. We don’t rely on public opinion for prophecies. We are not afraid of what people will say when such prophesies are given to us to tell the people. When we hear from the Lord, we tell people no matter how it is interpreted. It is left for people to take it.

“Before the election last year (2019), God told me that President Buhari would be re-elected; And God told me a lot of things about Buhari. It is He that anointed him to be the president and there are no questions about that. No one can change it. The people can hate him: the people can reject him but God has ordained him, and there is something about God. When He says that you would be this, no man can change it. He does what pleases Him.”

The religious leader told the congregation that while they were praying, he received a clear message about the 2023 election and how it would manifest.

“I got a revelation about Nigeria’s political dynamics in the next general election. I saw a man in Prison (now released) and this man has been a former Governor from the South East taking over from President Buhari. There is absolutely nothing one can do about someone’s destiny especially when sanctioned by God. Everything that happens in life is for a reason. I saw renewed alliances among the political class and across the political parties and I saw this country reuniting more than it has ever done before. God loves Nigeria so much. Nigeria is a big country, and is blessed with human and natural resources,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post 2023: Buhari’s successor ‘ll be ex-Gov; recently released from prison — Prophet reveals appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...