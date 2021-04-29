Benson Abounu By Peter Duru – Makurdi Benue State Deputy Governor Mr. Benson Abounu, Thursday, indicated that he would run to succeed his principal in 2023 if he gets the nod of Governor Samuel Ortom, God and the people of the state.

The Deputy Governor who made the clarification in Makurdi said he was too experienced a politician to dabble into a gubernatorial contest without the necessary approval and support.

While anchoring his stance on the position of the Bible in the book of John 3:27 which says a man receives nothing except it is given from above. Mr. Abounu noted that Governor Ortom had made that verse a sing song, and he had anchored his life pursuit on that provision too.

Speaking further, he said, "there are three factors that will determine whether I will run for Governor or not. One is God. If He says run, I will run.

“The second factor is my boss Governor Samuel Ortom. I have enough experience to know that given the situation of the Deputy Governor, if your principal says no, it does not matter whether every other person in the state says yes, you are wasting your time.

“So if Samuel Ortom says, God says you should run, if the people want you to run, I agree you should run, then I will run. But if he says no, I will not run. I will go back to my engineering profession.

“Let’s also be honest with ourselves, because of numerical deficiencies, no matter how rich a man from my place (Benue South) is, and the Tiv people do not want that man to be Governor, he can never be.

“Therefore if you ask me, the Tiv people in Benue State on their own volition, if they make up their minds sufficiently well enough to say this is the time for us to have a Governor of Idoma extraction, then I will run. Otherwise you will waste your time, he added.”

