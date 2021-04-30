By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria ,the former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki

has been endorsed by the Katsina State Youths Network (KSYN) to contest for the exalted seat under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Already, the Kaduna State chapter of the Network has joined forces to ensure that Saraki contests and win in 2023.

Leader of Katsina Youths Network, Abubakar Nuhu Adam said that the endorsement of Saraki was formally done in Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari as a sign of “politics without bitterness”.

They said the Network for said Saraki would be launched in two more zones in the State as soon.

According to him ,

“we are here today to inaugurate the Katsina state youth endorsement of Dr. Abubakar Bokula Saraki as presidential candidate under the umbrella of People’s Democratic Party (PDP ) .

“We started with Daura zone and we shall, Insha Allah, (God’s grace) expand the movement to the remaining two zones of Katsina and funtua respectively. In the nearest future we shall open our head office in katsina metropolis.

“Therefore, we the katsina state youth network for Dr Abubakar Bokula saraki have endorsed him to be our presidential bearer under the platform of our great party, PDP.

“Where are the Nigerian youths, I want to categorically tell you that it was the effort of Dr Abubakar Bokula saraki the Bill of not too young to run was brought in to the floor of the senate and later the Bill was signed into law. That give equal opportunities to Nigerians youth to contest in to different political office.

“The intention is to reflect the changing of political Demographic of African most populous Nation and help usher in younger leaders.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: It’s time to seek help — Saraki tells Buhari

“With this strong reasons, I believe Nigerian youths will support Dr Abubakar Bokula Saraki to win the PDP presidential ticket come 2023 General election.

“We therefore ask you and well meaning Nigerians to Join hands with us in this notable course. My brothers and my sisters, let grow Nigeria together.

“As I look round this hall my pride overflow at the sight of a large number of my political friends and other well wisher who have shown strong desires to see the progress of this gathering”. The Statement said.

In a similar statement by the leader of Kaduna State chapter of the Youths Network, Mohammed Makera said, “Bukola Abubakar Saraki, was the 13th President of the Senate of Nigeria from 2015 to 2019 and Chair of the 8th Nigeria National Assembly. We see in him the qualities of a leader the country deserves.

“We believe he still has a shot to take at the presidency. He is young and educated, and he has both executive and legislative experiences, which are added advantages to him. He still has his political connections. He is a key stakeholder in PDP and party politics in Nigeria.

“We will ensure that his popularity soar higher for presidential race as we inch towards 2023 general elections.

“We will work for him to succeed, and we are ready to join forces with our brothers in Daura, Katsina State to ensure that Nikola Saraki’s presidential ambition is actualised.

“We don’t believe in rotational presidency, this is democracy, let the people’s Will prevail. Let the majority votes carry the day.

“Bukola Saraki’s is a young man, highly intelligent to handle the affairs of this country. As the then Senate President, he controlled a well organized Senate where the Executive arm of government could not use as rubber stamp. We pray to God to guide us on this noble journey for the betterment and of our dear country, Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...