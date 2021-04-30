***says ruling party has destroyed gains of 16 years by PDP ***adds govt misrule gave rise to terrorism, mass killings, kidnapping, banditry, others Ndudi Elumelu By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has revealed that many lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC have concluded plans to rejoin the People’s Democratic Party, PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said that the aim was to rescue the country from strangulation by the ruling party.

Elumelu’s revelation made available to National Assembly correspondents was contained in his remarks at the emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the APC government has destroyed the gains recorded by the main opposition party in its previous 16 years reign at the centre.

He said: “Our great party, the PDP was founded on the solid principles of national unity and inclusiveness as well as democratic tenets of rule of law, social justice, equal opportunity, transparency, mutual respect, sustainable economic development; welfare, security, and happiness of all.

“It is incontrovertible that our great party worked hard to achieve a stable and more united country, with unprecedented economic growth, massive infrastructural development, and citizen empowerment in our 16 years in power at the center.

ALSO READ: Attacks on S’East: We must explore all options of negotiation — Stakeholders urge Igbo “Sadly, these lofty gains have been wrecked within a space of six years by the overtly inept, corrupt, divisive and insensitive APC administration. We have never had it this bad in the history of our nation and Nigerians are crying out in pain.

“Today, due to the misrule of the APC, terrorism, mass killings, kidnapping, banditry, youth restiveness, economic hardship, unemployment, hunger and starvation, and utter hopelessness have encircled our nation. Nigerians across board are now intensely looking up to our party to rescue our dear nation and we must not fail them.

“I must commend the leaders of our party for the unity and oneness of purpose that have been achieved in our fold for the task ahead.

“It is indisputable that if we continue in this stead, our party will certainly take back the reign of power at the center and in most states of the federation, come 2023 and save our nation from this despondent situation.

“Our caucus had, against this backdrop, intensified our legislative activities in exposing the ills, incompetence, corruption, and undesirability of the APC administration while highlighting that solutions lie only in returning the PDP to power at the center in 2023.

“I am pleased to report to NEC that given our unrelenting efforts, many of our colleagues in the APC have seen reasons to join forces with us and they have expressed their readiness to cross over to our party for the patriotic task ahead.”

READ ALSO: 2023: I’ll run for Gov if my boss approves — Benue Deputy Gov Elumelu also revealed that the leadership challenge the minority caucus faced earlier in the present 9th House of Representatives had been resolved, thanking some party chieftains for intervening.

He also emphasized the need to remain focused and united at the party level to achieve their aims.

“I sincerely thank the leadership of our party; the National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee, the PDP Governors’ Forum and indeed the Board of Trustees (BoT), former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, for their collective effort to ensure the resolution of the leadership issues that confronted our caucus in the House of Representatives.

Since the resolution of all the issues, I and my colleagues in the House of Representatives have continued to enjoy the confidence and support of the leaders of our party across board.

“I am very glad to report to NEC that our caucus has been working tenaciously as one strong, united and focused front in furtherance of the collective effort, on the platform of our great party, to rescue our dear nation from the misrule of the APC administration.

“Furthermore, there is a need for our party to remain stable. We, therefore, call on our leaders and critical stakeholders to unite in support of the NWC in the onerous task of piloting the affairs of our great party for the task ahead.

“Leaders of our party, ladies, and gentlemen, Nigerians are waiting; they are queued behind us for direction. The onus now lies on all of us to remain united, focused and not allow any distractions at this critical time”, Elumelu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

