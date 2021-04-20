Breaking News

20th NSF: Ojeli, Okon-George lay down the gauntlet as 400m finalists emerge

By
0
20th-nsf:-ojeli,-okon-george-lay-down-the-gauntlet-as-400m-finalists-emerge
Views: Visits 6

Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ojeli and Patience Okon-George emerged as the athletes to beat after their front running performances in the men and women’s 400m semi-finals concluded Saturday morning on Day 2 of the athletics event of the 20th National Sports Festival at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin. Ojeli, competing for Lagos state became the second […]

The post 20th NSF: Ojeli, Okon-George lay down the gauntlet as 400m finalists emerge appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

LASU student, others kidnapped on Warri-Benin Highway

Previous article

Aisha Buhari’s Summit wants First Lady office institutionalized

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News