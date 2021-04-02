By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has concluded plans to unveil iconic new projects which his administration will build to make life more comfortable for the citizenry in the next two years.

This was contained in a release on Sunday, by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, while giving the highlights on the series of activities outlined to showcase the administration’s performance and impact on residents since assumption of office and commemoration of second-year anniversary.

According to Omotoso, questions on the journey to “A Greater Lagos,” would be answered as the administration marks the second year anniversary when Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, mounted the saddle on May 29, 2019, commencing from Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

The statement read in part: “A series of activities have been put together to showcase the administration’s performance and impact on Lagosians. But it will not be all about what has been achieved; Sanwo-Olu will be offering Lagosians a glimpse into the future, which he often refers to as #A Greater Lagos. He will be unveiling new projects, which the administration will build to make life more comfortable for the citizenry.

“The mid-term report will begin with briefings by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government rendering accounts of their achievements in the past two years.

“Events of the second-year anniversary include media: interviews and interaction of key members of the Lagos State Executive Council, including; Hamzat, the media and various segments of society.

“Mr Governor will unveil iconic projects in the Health, Education, Transportation, Housing and other sectors, besides the various infrastructure projects that have been completed during his tenure.

“The ground-breaking of the New Massey Street Children’s hospital, which is billed to be the biggest in Africa, will be performed by Mr Governor. New schools and housing units will be commissioned.”

Omotos stated that since assumption of office, the governor had commissioned roads across the state, such as the Tedi-Muwo Road and Link Bridge at the Lagos-Ogun State boundary that cuts across Alimoso and Agbado-Oke Odo; the 1.4km dual carriage Pen Cinema Bridge; the 13.68 kilometres Oshodi-Abule-Egba BRT corridor; 31 networks of roads in Ojokoro LCDA as well as six junction improvement projects to tackle traffic congestion under the Traffic Management Intervention Plan.

He added that:“In Lekki, the Government is building the Regional Road and the Lekki-Epe Expressway. In Ikorodu, work is progressing on Agric-Isawo Road; Bola Tinubu-Igbogbo-Imota Road; Ijede Road; Oba Sekumade Road in Ipakodo; and Itamaga to Ewu Elepe Town.

“No less than 3,500 housing units have been delivered with thousands more to be completed before the end of the second quarter,” among others.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu is expected to round off the anniversary events by engaging the media, captains of industry and other stakeholders at an interactive session slated for May 28, when he will deliver a state of the state address.

