No fewer than three suspected male cultists were killed when two rival cult gangs clashed at the densely populated Diobu area in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that two of the victims were members of the dreaded Icelanders gang, while the other deceased cultist belonged to Deygbam.

The attacks which lasted for several minutes, saw residents scampering for safety, with shops closed, while motorists deserted the area.

Cult clashes have been a regular occurrence between the two warring gangs seeking supremacy and control of the area.

Confirming the incident, Spokesman of the Police Command in Rivers, SP Nnamdi Omoni, told NAN in Port Harcourt on Friday that normalcy had returned to the area.

“I confirm that there was clash between two rival cult groups on Thursday at about 3 p.m., where the gunmen shot sporadically at the Railway axis of Diobu.

“Shortly after receiving a distress call, officers from the Diobu Police Division mobilised massively to the scene, to restore law and order.

“Unfortunately at the time our men arrived the scene, the cultists had taken to flight.

“However, our operatives arrested one of the cultist alive, while three lifeless bodies which had multiple gunshot wounds were found at the scene,” he said.

Omoni said the suspected cultist, Ejike Paul, 36, was currently held in one of the command’s holding facilities, while an investigation is ongoing.

“Calm has returned to the area with increased patrols and close monitoring of the area and the entire metropolis.

“So, residents should go about their lawful activities without fear of molestation, as the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday has vowed to deal decisively with criminal elements,” he added.

