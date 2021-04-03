Type A | Image: Twitter

Nigerian music has resurfaced with a slew of new releases that have sparked new debates among fans, commentators, and observers around the world. Taken together, mainstream releases such as DJ Cuppy’s Original Copy and Fireboy DML’s Apollo paint a clear picture of Nigerian pop’s present and future, promoting the incorporation of various sonic themes into the West African country’s musical tapestry.

Growing producers are at the heart of all these innovative new ventures, spending hours forming the sound that forms the fundamental foundation of the music we know and love.

P.Prime | Image: Pan African Music

On both Original Copy and Apollo, a trio of up-and-coming producers shines brightly. Kelenna Agada, also known as Type A, contributed to the experimental edge that can be found in Fireboy DML’s sophomore release. The mood shifts from chirpy to cloudy to sensual with relative ease and heightened acuity across the five songs Type A created for the album.

Peace Emmanuel Oredope, also known as P.Priime, is an 18-year-old who has collaborated with Fireboy DML on both of his albums in addition to his standout work with Olamide and Zlatan since 2018.

Bond | image: Okay Africa

Finally, Ini Umoren, professionally known as Bond, had his hands full as music director on DJ Cuppy’s debut Original Copy that now represents a metamorphosis for the DJ-singing hybrid.

