31 prisoners are on the run after a prison truck transporting them to court was hijacked by heavily armed gunmen in Pietermaritzburg, KZN, South Africa on Wednesday morning, April 28.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, who confirmed the incident said that at around 8 am, two police officers were transporting prisoners from the PMB new prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court when they were blocked off by a double cab bakkie with 5 “heavily armed” gunmen.

“The suspects pointed firearms at the police officers and forced open the rear of the truck. 31 awaiting trial prisoners escaped out of the 45 that were in the truck. A manhunt is underway for the escapees,” Naicker stated.

Some sources have said the vehicle was ‘hijacked’, and although the crooks managed to gain control of the vehicle and its occupants, it’s understood they didn’t drive away in the van after it was badly damaged by gunshots.

The corners of Edendale and Devonshire road have been closed off to traffic, and a police delegation is now attending the scene. A large-scale manhunt has already got underway and more details have been received from SAPS

In a voice note being circulated on WhatsApp, residents were urged to be vigilant and keep their houses locked as the prisoners would be looking for new clothes.

