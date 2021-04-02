A passenger train carrying an estimated 350 people has derailed in a tunnel in Taiwan, killing at least 41 and injuring dozens more.

The 408 Taroko Express came off the rails in a tunnel in the north of Hualien on Friday morning, April 2, causing several carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the government-run Central News Agency reported, citing the fire department.

The express train was travelling south towards Taitung on the first day of a long weekend for the traditional tomb-sweeping holiday, which sees extensive travel across the island.

The train driver and 39 passengers were killed, according to Taiwan’s Premier, Su Tseng-chang. 81 people have been injured, some in severe condition, while eight people are still stuck in carriages that were badly damaged in the accident.

CNA said a truck that was “not parked properly” was suspected of sliding into the path of the train.

The fire department showed a picture of what appeared to be the truck’s wreckage lying next to part of the derailed train.

“In response to a train derailment in Hualien, Taiwan, our emergency services have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected,” Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Twitter.

“We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident.”

