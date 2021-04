The habit of eating fruits frequently can help to keep the body system normalised and healthy. Nutritionists report that certain fruits can help enhance the wellbeing of hormones in the human body, which in turn, caters to some organs. This includes the heart, eyes, liver and kidney, amongst others. The vagina is not left out. […]

The post 5 Fruits To Help Boost Vaginal Lubrication appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...