Mercy Chinwo | Image: Instagram/mercychinwo

Who is Mercy Chinwo?

Mercy Nnenda Chinwo was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on September 5, 1990. She is the fourth of five children in her family (first daughter). Chinwo began singing at the age of eight, first in her church’s children’s choir and then in the adult choir before embarking on her musical career.

She released her career-defining track ‘Testimony’ in 2015. This track led to a positive butterfly effect. She excelled in her gospel genre with quite an ease. Growing up in a Christian family, gospel music came to her like second nature.

Here’s a list of tracks that have made Mercy Chinwo a force to be reckoned with in the music industry:

Na You Dey Reign

This track is an absolute masterpiece. ‘Na You Dey Reign’ is a complete mood shifter. It’s afro-beats embedded with Mercy Chinwo’s soulful voice make an awesome melody. The praise and worship track has all the qualities of a hit song.

Onememma

Off her 2020 Satisfied album is a work of art dubbed ‘Onememma’. She tag teams with fellow Nigerian artist, Chioma. ‘Onememma’ is a praise song to the almighty. Mercy Chinwo floods the mid-tempo track with her powerful vocals and lyrical prowess. ‘Onememma’ will definitely have up on your feet and doing a jig to the finesse ‘Onememma’ brings

Chinedum

This is a really beautiful track. On this track, Mercy Chinwo gives her life to the almighty. Chinedum translates to ‘God lead me’. As the title suggests the track is all about trusting the Almighty and letting him lead the way. Mercy Chinwo imparts beautiful sentimental lyrics as she ‘lets go and let’s God’

‘Anywhere You lead me, I will go

Cause You are the way, truth and the life

Jesus!

You’ll never leave me nor forsake me

Except You build a house

The builders build in vain

Me I go follow You dey go

Anywhere You lead me, I go go

Jesus!

My life is for Your glory

Your glory’

Tasted your power

On this powerful track. Mercy Chinwo confesses how the power of God has played a massive role in her life. The track is built on soft piano beats, Mercy Chinwo’s spectacular voice backed by exquisite backing singers. She acknowledges God’s part in her life and keeps her faith strong by accepting his existence.

‘In different ways

I have tasted of Your Power

Jesus You are too real

You are a great God o

In different ways

I have tasted of Your Power

Jesus You are too real o

You are a great God

Strong Tower

Mercy Chinwo is a strong believer in ‘The Word’ She describes her Lord as a ‘Strong Tower’. On this track, she praises her God with her talent and honed skills. Nothing and nobody can stop Mercy Chinwo with her ‘Strong Tower’ of Faith.



Like this: Like Loading...