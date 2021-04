Stanley Omah Didia popularly known as Omah Lay is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. Omah Lay appeared in the limelight after his world-class hit song ‘You’ went viral. Omah Lay literally began his music career in mid-2020 and now he is a global sensation. In his short tenure in the music industry, Omah Lay has […]

The post 6 Songs That Defined Omah Lay’s Music Career appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...