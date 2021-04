What do your parents call Whatsapp? Wozzup? That you can use to chat? Wazzap? Whatsapp? The popular saying, “you cannot teach an old dog new tricks” often applies to the older generation. However, there are certain tricks that even the older folks would need to learn to ease their livelihood in this technologically advanced world […]

The post 7 Ways To Get The Elderly Technologically Inclined appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

