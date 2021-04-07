A seven-year-old girl has died after she was shot as she sat in her dad’s car at a McDonald’s drive-thru, CBS Chicago reports.

Little Jaslyn Adams was hit several times after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant branch in Chicago on Sunday evening.

Her 28-year-old dad Jontae Adams was seriously injured after being hit in the torso in the shooting which police believe is ‘gang-related’.

The pair were waiting in line in the family car to get food when the tragedy happened.

Shocking footage shows the police officers pulling Jaslyn out of the car and rushing her into the back of their vehicle in a desperate attempt to get her to hospital quickly.

A shocked bystander and can be heard in the clip saying: “Oh s**t, they killed a baby.”

Jaslyn and Jontae were rushed to John Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Chicago Police said Jaslyn and her dad were inside the family car when they “heard gunshots and felt pain”

The car has at least 15 bullet holes.

After the shooting Jontae frantically called his mum Lawanda McMullen to tell her the news.

Ms McMullen told the Chicago Sun Times : “He said, Ma, come get me. They just shot my baby.”

Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, has paid tribute to her niece saying she was ‘beautiful’ and a ‘really sweet child.’

Grieving relatives said Jaslyn was nicknamed Pinky ‘because she was bright’ and pink was her favourite colour’.

There have been no arrests and police are trying to piece together the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted: “I am heartbroken and angered that a 7-year-old child was killed this afternoon on Chicago’s West Side.

“This unthinkable act of violence has no place here. The epidemic of gun violence cutting our children’s lives short cannot go on.”

Marvin Edwards, president of 100 Men Standing, a group advocating against gun violence, is urging anyone with information relating to the shooting to come forward.

He said: ”We are sick and tired of this. It makes no damn sense. Whoever pulled this trigger on this young lady and took her life, trying to get something to eat from McDonald’s, whoever is housing these individuals, turn these people in.

“We are pleading with you, do not let this go undone. Turn them in right away. This family are going through living hell right now because of the acts of some fools.”

