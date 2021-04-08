The ceremony was attended by only three representatives of the septuagenarian groom.

“The minister only assigned three people and warned them against disclosing the details of the marriage to people,” said a family source who preferred anonymity told Daily Nigerian.

Rakiya, has already settled in the minister’s Tamandu Close residence in Kano.

Although the minister’s family had kicked against the wedding, sources said Nanono insisted on marrying the girl despite the over 50 years age gap.

“The minister is madly in love. He appeared unstoppable,” said the source.