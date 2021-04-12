Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Special Public Works (SPW) programme, that is the 774,000 jobs, have embarked on a demonstartion to protest the non-payment of their three months salaries.

The workers, it was gathered, have not been paid since the programme kicked off.

In view of this, Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, with the protesting workers for more time.

The 774,000 jobs is an Adhoc programme designed by the government to provide stop-gap three months jobs to mainly artisans to earn N20,000 monthly doing public works.

One thousand youths were hired from each of the 774 local government in the country as beneficiaries, bringing the figure to 774,000 councils.

The first batch of beneficiaries of the programme inaugurated on January 5 have completed their assignments without being paid.

This comes despite the directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari on March 20 to release funds to pay the stipends.

Keyamo, in a tweet he shared on his official Tweeter handle, @fkeyamo, had assured the participants that they would soon receive alerts of payment.

Twenty-two days after, no payment has been made.

Reacting to the development, NDE acting Director-General Abubakar Fikpo said, “We are still in the process; we have identified some loopholes here and there. We want to verify the BVN of the workers. That is why we are working with the banks.

“We are verifying the BVN of those participants in order to avoid double payments to several people or to three or more accounts.”

