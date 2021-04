Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks Tuesday with the leaders of Nigeria and Kenya as President Joe Biden’s administration seeks to demonstrate an early interest in Africa. Conducting a virtual trip due to Covid-19 precautions, Blinken will “meet” separately with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta as well as senior […]

