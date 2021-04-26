Breaking News

A complete list of all the winners at the 2021 Oscars

In this image released by Netflix, Gary Oldman portrays Herman Mankiewicz in a scene from “Mank.” (Nikolai Loveikis/Netflix via AP)

Final winners at the 93rd Academy Awards:

Best picture: “ Nomadland ”

Best actress: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Best actor: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Original screenplay: “ Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “ The Father ”

International film: “ Another Round,” Denmark

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari.”

Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Sound: “ Sound of Metal ”

Makeup and hairstyling: “ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ”

Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Live action short film: “Two Distant Strangers”

Animated short film: “If Anything Happens I Love You”

Animated feature: “ Soul ”

Documentary short subject: “Colette”

Documentary feature: “My Octopus Teacher”

Visual effects: “Tenet”

Production design: “ Mank ”

Cinematography: “Mank”

Film editing: “Sound of Metal”

Original score: “Soul,″ Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Original song: “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)

