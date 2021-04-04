Police operatives in Anambra State have rescued Emeka Ezenwanne, the state’s Commissioner for Public Utilities who was abducted by an armed syndicate, on Wednesday, March 31 during a town hall meeting.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Ezenwanne was abducted by the armed group after a failed assassination attempt on Charles Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.

The commissioner’s rescue was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by Ikenga Tochukwum, the police spokesperson in the state.

“The police, military and other security agencies had mounted an intense search and rescue effort, which had closed in on his abductors, thereby forcing his release.

“The Honourable commissioner returned home unhurt, in the early hours of today 4th April 2021,” Ikenga said.

The police spokesman expressed the commitment of the command to apprehend the remaining gang members, after arresting five suspects earlier, as well as ensuring the safety of all residents of the state.

A source close to the commissioner, who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Ezenwanne was released at about 1:00 a.m. on Easter day in good health condition.

“He told us that he did not pay any ransom and that his abductors did not maltreat him in any way,” the source said.

The police spokesperson had earlier said five suspects had been arrested in connection with the violent attack that also killed three police orderlies attached to Soludo.

“The Police Command had arrested five suspects in connection with the incident and remained committed in apprehending the remaining gang members,” he said in the statement.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Kuryas has called for calm and reiterate the Command’s commitment towards ensuring safety and security of Ndi Anambra and residents alike.”

