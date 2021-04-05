By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne who was abducted during the town hall meeting hosted by former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo at Isuofia in Aguata local government area of the state, has regained his freedom.

Vanguard gathered that he was released unhurt at 1 am, yesterday.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu read: “The Anambra State Police Command today 4th April, 2021, wishes to confirm to the members of the public, especially Ndi Anambra, the safety of Engr Emeka Ezenwanne, the State Commissioner for Public Utilities.

“The Police, Military and other security agencies had mounted intense search and rescue efforts, which had closed in on his abductors, thereby forcing his release.

“The Hon Commissioner returned home unhurt, in the early hours of today 4th April 2021.

“Recall that he was abducted following the attack at Isuofia Civic Center that led to the murder of three Police officers by some hoodlums.

“The Police Command had arrested five suspects in connection with the incident and remains committed in apprehending the remaining gang members.”

A member of Soludo campaign team, Pauly Onyeka told Vanguard that the release of the Commissioner was a big relief to Anambra people.

