After spending six days in captivity, the abducted Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Oyewunmi has regained freedom.

This development was confirmed to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti by the Police spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, who said that the monarch was released in a forest in Kwara.

Abutu said, “I can confirm that the ruler has been released from captivity. He has also been reunited with his family.

“He is receiving medical attention in one of the facilities in the state as a result of the trauma he went through.’’

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the kidnappers had demanded N20m as a ransom for the freedom of Oba Oyewunmi.

Oba Oyewumi was kidnapped in his palace by six gunmen who scaled the palace fence around 8.30 p.m., invaded his apartment and beat up everyone on sight, including the traditional ruler.

Meanwhile, ASP Abutu said the command was not aware of any ransom paid.

“All I can say is that his freedom was facilitated by the concerted actions taken by the police and other security agencies,’’ he said.

Amotekun Corps Commander in Ekiti State, retired Brig-Gen. Joe Komolafe, said the release of Oba Oyewunmi was secured at a place in Obbo Ayegunle, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara with the help of local vigilantes.

“When we went into the bush, we tracked the traditional ruler to the area, the Vigilantes from Kwara State joined our team and we were able to rescue his release.

“No ransom was paid. We have brought him home and he is currently receiving medical attention,’’ Komolafe said.

