A Catholic priest, Father Marcel Izu-Onyeocha, has regained freedom after spending one day in captivity, following his abduction by herdsmen.

The priest of Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church in Owerri, Imo State capital was kidnapped on Sunday while travelling to Imo from Enugu state.

The Imo State police command public relations officer Orlando Ikeowku told journalists that the priest was released in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said although no detailed information can be given as to how he was released or if any ransom was paid but information has it that he was released unhurt.

He added that upon receipt of the information, the commissioner of Police in Imo State, Nasiru Mohammed had activated all the tactical teams of the command with a view to rescue the priest and possible arrest the culprits.

The priest was kidnapped on Sunday while driving from Enugu State in a Nissan external SUV in the company of a friend when his car developed fault around the Ihube community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police spokesman, as they were trying to fix the vehicle, a group of people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen emerged from the bush and inflicted a matchet cut on the other man while the Catholic priest was abducted.

