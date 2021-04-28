The students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State who were kidnapped last Saturday have regained freedom from their abductors.

A brief statement by the Director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations of the University, Mrs. Rosemary Waku, revealed that the victims were returned to campus on Tuesday.

She identified the released victims as Israel Farren Kwaghgee and Solomon Salihu.

She, however, did not say if a ransom was paid before the students were released.

It would be recalled that an official of the University had told news correspondents that the kidnappers contacted one of the parents of the students and demanded N20 million ransom.

Also confirming the release of the victims, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, said the students have been released but did not state whether or not a ransom was paid.

Anene had on Monday disclosed that three victims were abducted but failed to give the number of students released by the abductors.

“Kidnapped students of the University of Agriculture have been released unhurt. Investigation into the case continues please,” Anene had said in the statement.

The release of the student comes 24 hours after students of the school had blocked the North Bank tollgate, demanding the release of their colleagues.

