By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State government has said it never appointed any group or individual to negotiate on its behalf with bandits.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who stated this yesterday, warned that anyone caught negotiating with bandits, on government’s behalf would be prosecuted.

The Commissioner in a statement, titled ‘No intermediaries appointed by Governor El-Rufai to negotiate with bandits,’ said: “The attention of the Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been drawn to reports in the media that it has appointed representatives to interface with bandits on its behalf.

“The Kaduna State government hereby clarifies firmly that such intermediaries have never been appointed.

“The position of the Kaduna State government remains the same: the Government will not negotiate with or pay ransoms to bandits.

“Any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly. Citizens are urged to report the details of any persons posing as official government negotiators to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999, or email internal.security@kdsg.gov.ng.”

