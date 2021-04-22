The abductors of the students of Greenfield University, a private university located in Kaduna state, have demanded a collective ransom of N800m.

This development is coming after the gunmen reached out to the parents of the abducted students.

The Nation reports that the abductors have threatened to kill the students if the ransom is not paid. A cousin to one of the kidnapped students, Georgina Stephen, confirmed the development to the publication.

Georgina claimed 23 students, including 14 females and staff of the university, were abducted.

According to her, the kidnappers have been beating the abducted staff and undergraduate, insisting if the ransom is not paid they will kill all of them.

Another parent, who craved anonymity, confirmed the development, saying the kidnappers had called to demand a collective ransom of N800 million.

He could not however confirm the number of the abducted persons.

It would be recalled that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed the GreenfieldUniversity located along the Kaduna-Abuka Highway in Chikun Local Government Area on Tuesday night, April 21, shooting sporadically before whisking some of the students away.

The police had said security agents were on the trail of the kidnapped students and their abductors.

Greenfield University is the first and only private university in Kaduna State and was established three years ago.

Like this: Like Loading...