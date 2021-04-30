Social media has gone agog following reports that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi is set to take a new wife in the person of Instagram comedienne, Abebi Ibadan.

It is alleged that Abebi Ibadan used to be the best friend of one of the monarch’s queens, Dami, who recently left the palace.

Earlier, the were reports that Olori Dami, who is just 24 years old, had taken an exit from the palace after two years. She went along with the son which she bore the Monarch.

According to reports online, the said Abebi Ibadan had reached out to her best friend, Dami via a WhatsApp voice note to solicit help and Olori accepted to help by modeling some outfits for her adire clothing line.

Abebi Ibadan had allegedly begged the Olori Dami to accommodate her and hook her up with a man when she comes to the palace.

However, things took a twist such that instead of the comedienne finding her own prince charming, she found her way to warm the Alaafin’s heart.

While there is no concrete reason to explain why Queen Dami left the palace, rumours flying around town suggests that it was because she was against the monarch’s plan to settle down with her best friend.

According to several reports, after kicking against the union, the Alaafin ordered his guards to throw Olori Dami out of the palace. Close sources say Dami is currently homeless and asking for help around town.

It will be recalled that two of the Monarch’s favourite queens left the palace just a few months ago and shortly after, the Alaafin bought a duplex for one of his wives identified as Olori Memunat. There are allegations that the monarch bought the house to spite the two queens who had earlier left.

Social media users have begun reacting to the development. There is also “Gbas gbos” on her Instagram handle with thousands of internet users looking to cut off her head.

“We’ll release her WhatsApp voice note where she appealed to her friend to hook her up with a man. On coming to the palace, she caught Babami Atanda,” one Patience Adeyemi wrote on Facebook.

“You see why it’s hard to keep friends these days. If na me, I for allow her marry the king, after all he belongs to everybody and nobody. Na national cake. I feel sorry for her though,” @ ihydeepop wrote

Another social media user,@adelademi wrote, Omo…Trust nobody o. Alaafin, I greet you, Sir!”

“May Almighty God save us from friends that will dissociate us from where we get our daily bread. Hmm women will always be women o. This happened to me years back but glory and praises ended my story,” Fadhilat Badmus wrote.

I fear girls se!!! So I no go fit come keep close friends again? God forbid,” @henessey.x.o wrote.

