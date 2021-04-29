Hon. Abike Dabiri, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has commented on the ongoing sexual molestation charges brought against popular Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka James, also known as Baba Ijesha.

The actor was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year old girl, a crime that ostensibly took place 7 years ago when she was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, there were reports that the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti Division, Yaba, was set to release the embattled actor since the CCTV footage implicating him in the crime did not contain actionable proof to warrant taking the case to trial.

The police also predicated its verdict on the fact that the alleged incident was not reported until seven years later, the implication being that the statute of limitations had expired.

This development prompted several Nigerians to fault the law, insisting that Baba Ijesha’s own admission of the crime was enough to make him face the full consequences of his crime.

Reacting to the recent development, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, took to her verified Twitter handle, criticizing the sentiments echoed by the Yaba Police Division.

She recalled that during her time at the Federal House of Representatives, she had sponsored the violence against person’s law, which stipulates a penalty of not less than 14 years for Olanrewaju’s crime.

“So despicable! The act by Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha who defied a girl, at 7 years and later at 14 years!! Who knows how many the paedophile could have damaged if he wasn’t caught. I sponsored the violence against person’s law. The penalty is nothing less than 14 years in prison” Abike said in a tweet.

She urged well-meaning Nigerians to disregard the actor’s plea for mercy.

Abike called on the relevant instruments of justice to ensure that maximum sentence is passed against the actor to serve as a deterrent to would-be criminals.

