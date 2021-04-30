Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun (left); Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Adamu Aliero and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, during the commissioning of Lusada Junction-Igbesa-Ogun Guangdong FTZ Road, at Igbesa… yesterday.

• Commissions Igbesa-Ogun Guangdong FTZ Road

• We ’ll include projects in 2022 budget, says Senate Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, turned the sod for the reconstruction of the Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road, with a promise that the road will not be abandoned.

The governor also commissioned the 10.25 kilometres Lusada Junction-Igbesa-Ogun Guangdong FTZ Road, a project undertaken via a Public-Private Partnership.

At the twin-event, Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Adamu Ailero, assured the state government that the committee would ensure that the reconstruction of Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road is included in the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

Ailero noted that the Abiodun-led government had thought it wise to reconstruct the Federal Government road because of concern for the people of the state.

He described the initiative as a symbol of good governance, which must be appreciated, while urging the governor to ask for reimbursement from the Federal Government upon completion of the project.

Abiodun, while flagging off the 19 kilometres Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road, said that rehabilitation work on the road would impact positively on the ease of doing business along the industrial corridor.

He said though the road, which is part of the Sokoto-Badagry Expressway, belonged to the Federal Government, the administration decided to embark on the reconstruction to give succour to residents and industries along the axis and would be completed in 15 months.

The governor, who reiterated that the state government would not develop any part of the state at the expense of another, disclosed that over 172 kilometres of road had been constructed, while 120 kilometres had also been rehabilitated across the length and breadth of the state within two years of the administration.

He, therefore, assured that all roads leading to industrial areas and farm settlements in the state would be prioritised to boost economic growth and development.

He commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for the prompt approval of the request for the transfer of the rehabilitation, reconstruction and maintenance of Atan-Lusada-Agbara road to Ogun State.

He, however, urged the residents along the axis to take charge of the project, disclosing that the youths in the area would be gainfully engaged during the construction of the road.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, lauded the governor for taking the bold step to rehabilitate the industrial road, assuring that his ministry would continue to collaborate with the state in the areas of trade and investment.

