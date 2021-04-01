Days after agitators of Oduduwa Republic inaugurated a security outfit in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, named Oduduwa Nation Security Force, with code-name “Operation Paramole’, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun inaugurated the Amotekun corps on Thursday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

During the ceremony, the governor also unveiled patrol vehicles and motorcycles for operatives of the Amotekun corps in the state.

David Akinremi, a retired commissioner of police, was announced as commander of the corps.

The operatives are expected to be deployed to all the 20 LGAs of the state to curb kidnapping, herder-farmer crisis, and banditry.

In 2020, governors of the south-west states established the security outfit to tackle the rising cases of criminality in the region.

The bill for the establishment of the Amotekun corps was later signed by Abiodun.

The state has been battling with the activities of herders who allegedly destroy farms, kidnap and kill residents in the Yewa-North area.

