The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has urged the Federal Government to accede to the clamour for State Police to bolster the security system in the country.

It stressed the need for the federal government to rejig the security apparatus to enable it effectively tackle the challenges, “especially the insurgency in the North East, banditry and kidnappings, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality that have assumed dangerous dimensions, thereby making free movement of people, goods and services from one part of the country to another a difficult challenge.”

The union, in a communique issued at its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, applauded the approach of the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle “in the handling of the security situation in the State that has brought some form of respite and peace.”

The communique signed by the Union’s National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman Walin Shadalafiya said: “The Union regrets the unprovoked killing of Nigerian soldiers while on assignment to help restore peace in some warring communities in Benue State and calls for proper investigation to fish out the culprits.

“However, NEC cautions against the use of excessive force in this process in order to avoid any collateral damages.”

The communique added: “NEC tasks the Federal Government to tackle the problems of electricity supply with all the seriousness it can muster. It also urges the government to enforce the directive on metering as Nigerians have been subjected to more punishment for being made to pay for energy not consumed.

“The system of bulk payment to electricity companies is callous and should be stopped without any delay.

“The soaring unemployment in the country is also an issue of urgent concern and NEC wants the federal government to immediately consider recruiting more workers in all the Federal Government Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals. And in doing so, priority should be given to junior workers and the Federal Character Principles be taken into account in the spirit of fairness, equity and national cohesion.

“NEC expresses worry with the high rate of inflation that has eroded the purchasing power of Nigerian citizens and thus increased their sufferings. NEC appeals to the Central Bank of Nigeria to urgently evolve additional measures that will limit inflation in the country.

The Federal and State Governments should also consider providing succour to citizens especially now that the rainy season has set in.

“Federal roads in the country have completely broken down and are now death traps. NEC appeals for a complete overhaul of the road network in the country and urges for a speedy rehabilitation of the rail system. A situation where road accidents take more lives than communicable diseases gives cause for concern.”

