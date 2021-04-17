The new Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of officers attached to private citizens across the country.

According to the IGP, this initiative is to pave way for private security companies registered in the country to thrive.

This development is contained in Baba’s 12 point agenda for quick implementation in the Nigeria Police Force.

The IGP in his agenda also mentioned the dismantling of all roadblocks across the federation, as well as the recruitment of 1,500 lawyers with experience in litigation into the force.

Below is a list of Baba’s 12 point agenda

1. Immediate dismantling of roadblocks across the federation.

2. Immediate withdrawal of officers attached to private citizens (To open the space for private security companies to thrive).

3. Deduction of court awarded damages from the salary of any officer found to have abused human rights.

4. Immediate recruitment of 1,500 lawyers with litigation experience to be attached to each police division/area command. They are to give legal fervor to investigations, provide legal advice and serve as police prosecutors.

5. Procurement and installation of video recording facilities in all investigation rooms of the Force.

6. Building of new laboratories in 36 States and the FCT to analyze DNA, fingerprints, blood samples, body fluids, and so on.

7. Launching of Vehicle Procurement Scheme for police personnel in partnership with Innoson and PAN. (Officers to get a new car and pay off over ten-twenty years.)

8. Rapid rehabilitation and restructuring of Police Academies and curriculum.

9. Any interstate transfer of officers to be effected with the provision of transport and accommodation allowance.

10. Provision of two pairs of uniform and boots for all personnel, annually.

11. Increased allocation paid directly to each police division to run its operations.

12. Bi-monthly inspection and audit of police cells, to be carried out in conjunction with representatives from the local NBA Branch and the Bench.

