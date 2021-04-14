Oluwatosin Adeniji, a Nigerian activist, has accused the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, of pocketing an #EndSARS grant which she claimed the media mogul applied for on her behalf in 2020.

It would be recalled that Adeniji and five other activists were arrested in front of the National Assembly complex in Abuja in November when they staged another #EndSARS protest. They were granted bail after being charged to court.

Adeniji, a known member of Sowore’s #RevolutionNow movement, said while she was in police custody last November, the online publisher applied for the grant in her name, without her knowledge.

Narrating her ordeal on Tuesday, Adeniji, in a tweet via the account @callmerahila, said Sowore and his lawyer, Tope Akinyode, applied for a grant in her name but the funds were not released to her.

She wrote:

“@YeleSowore, it’s sad that you of all people could take advantage of my predicament. I went to prison last year November over #EndSARS but you decided to apply for a grant in my name without informing me, before, during, and after the application was made.

“Fast forward to January, I found out that a grant was applied for in my name but since you @YeleSowore was in detention I had to ask your lawyer @TopeAkinyod because I found out that he was the lawyer involved in the process.

“First, you admitted that a grant was applied for in my name through the late Innocent Chukwuma but you are not sure he submitted the application till his death. You also raised concerns that it is possible that the late Innocent submitted the application and someone went behind your back to get the funds. This sounds absolutely unbelievable, especially coming from a man of your kind who would cross seven seas to unravel a mystery.

“I really feel oppressed and sad that after giving my commitment to serve in your movement for years to fight a system of oppression, the same you is this person dishing out all this oppression and lies just to get away with it.”

However, Sowore denied Adeniji’s claim.

He tweeted, “I never applied for or received any grants in her name or her behalf!”

“Without prejudice to any further action she will take! Pls note that this response is not intended as an attack on @callmerahila, she’s been a committed member of our movt over these yrs and assisted me in the last two years in particular while I was unjustly detained. Thanks!

“Lastly, if anyone knows of any foundation that issued a grant on her behalf without her knowledge kindly reveal it to the public so that she can get her rightful entitlement. I never applied for or received any grants in her name or her behalf!”

