Armie Hammer has announced that he will exit the new play ‘The Minutes’ on Broadway amid his ongoing cannibalism controversy and abuse claims.

The 34-year-old actor announced Friday, 1 April, that he will be leaving the production due to personal reasons following sexual assault allegations made against him.

”I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made from Steppenwolf. But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family,” Hammer said in a statement, adding: ”Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production.”

The play by Tracy Letts was set to debut in March 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic saw the whole of Broadway temporarily shut down.

The exit comes just one day after it was revealed that he’d been replaced in yet another on-screen opportunity amid the fallout from his cannibalism controversy and rape allegations which first came to light last year.

Hammer was initially set to star alongside Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in the Watergate drama Gaslit, but sources told Deadline that executives dropped the actor in favour of Dan Stevens.

Leaked texts and graphic descriptions about BDSM, cannibalism and excessive drug use gave way to Armie being dropped from the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding earlier this year.

Hammer was then replaced by Josh Duhamel and filming has been underway in the Dominican Republic.

He has a starring role in Disney’s detective thriller Death on the Nile, which was pushed back to a February 2022 release date.

Gal Gadot, Leticia Wright and Kenneth Branagh co-star in the adaptation of the Agatha Christie mystery which serves as the sequel to 2017’s hit Murder on the Orient Express.

It was followed by a leak of private Instagrams where Hammer was seen bragging about passing a drug test despite having DMT in his system, and also flashing an image of a lingerie-clad woman on all fours.

Armie addressed the allegations on January 14, sharing: ”I’m not responding to these claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.

Los Angeles police said last month they had opened an investigation into rape allegations made against Hammer after a former partner filed a complaint.

The alleged victim said Hammer violently raped her for over four hours in 2017 and was also mentally, emotionally and sexually abused throughout their four-year on-off relationship.

She added that the 34-year-old actor, whom she had met over Facebook the year before, also repeatedly slammed her head against the wall and beat her feet with a riding crop to the point where she was unable to walk.

