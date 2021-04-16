Actress Helen McCrory, known for her roles in Peaky Blinders and three Harry Potter films, has died of cancer at the age of 52, according to her husband, the actor Damian Lewis.
He said he was “heartbroken”, and that she was a “beautiful and mighty woman”.
He wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,
“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God, we love her and we know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.
“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”
Harry Potter author JK Rowling led the tributes, writing that it was “simply heartbreaking news”.
McCrory, who also played the former wife of Tony Blair, Cherie, in the film “The Queen” and won a string of acting awards for her work on the stage and on television, had two children with Damian Lewis whom she married in 2007.
The couple raised more than £1m to provide NHS workers with meals from high street restaurants during the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.
Comments