American actor Zach Avery was arrested by FBI agents in Los Angeles on Tuesday for allegedly masterminding a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of hundreds of millions of dollars. Avery, whose real name is Zachary J. Horwitz, told investors his company 1inMM Capital would buy film distribution rights and license them to Netflix and HBO […]

The post Actor Zach Avery Arrested for Allegedly Running Multi-Million Dollar Ponzi Scheme appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...