Rachel Bakam, a Nigerian actress and television presenter, has died. She was 38 years old. Bakam died at a private hospital in Abuja on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, after a brief illness. Her brother, Armstrong Bakam, revealed that Rachel died at 12 pm on Tuesday afternoon with her mother by her bedside. “She had anaemia; […]

