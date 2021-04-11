By Ayo Onikoyi,

Stunningly beautiful and captivating Nollywood actress, Onyi Alex who has captured the attention of so many people with her spotless and milky skin has revealed her secret.

The curvaceous actress made the revelation during her unveiling as a brand ambassador for Hush’D Makeover owned by Ahmed Omotunde Abiola known as one of the best skincare specialists in Nigeria.

Onyi Alex who was unveiled alongside two other colleagues, Eniola Ajao and Mike Godson expressed her excitement as an ambassador for the premium skincare brand, adding that the brand had been her beauty secret for the past two years.

“I’m delighted to announce my partnership with Nigerian foremost skincare, beauty and wellness company @hushd.ng. Having used their products for over two years, I can now comfortably influence for them and let you guys in on my beauty secret.

I’m happy to be on this journey with the brand because their products make my skin do the talking. Guys, help me bombard them with love and orders,” she enthused.

Hush’D Makeover Limited, is Nigeria’s leading skincare and cosmetology company with varieties of cutting edge and effective beauty products.

